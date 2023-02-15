"Who Dey Kiss this One?" Video of Nigerian Lady with Very Big Lips Moving Her Mouth Shocks Many People
- Social media users have reacted to a trending video of a young Nigerian lady who has very big lips
- The lady became an internet sensation after she shared a video in which she lip-synced a Yoruba song
- While some persons wondered if she used a filter to have such lips, others passed funny remarks about the lady
A Nigerian lady identified as Gift Lasisi has achieved internet fame owing to her unusually big lips.
Gift is seen in a TikTok video lip-syncing a Yoruba song and this went viral, amassing over 800k views.
The said clip was captioned:
"All thanks to Almighty God for nothing in particular but everything in general he has been merciful."
Many persons wondered how she got big lips and several others made fun of it.
Watch her video below:
Social media reactions
Tioluwanimi Oni said:
"I dont know but I get the feeling this is not God's fault."
IamnowIsrael said:
"Wetin be this."
amicuity1 said:
"Omo this your lip will bring me back to the comments section after seen many like I come In Peace."
Olaremmy said:
"Abeg who de kiss this one."
Oluwapelumi said:
"Y’all don’t know what can happen to you tomorrow appreciate people!! You are joy God."
dolvizjm3o6 said:
"It’s not easy to be one of your kind,you don’t have to look like everyone you are beautiful in the sight of your crush."
savage pearl said:
"Pink lip balm gone wrong."
Sugar Baby said:
"Heyyah it’s the song for me God will fight for your lips."
Nigerian lady with gap trends as she pronounces Bluetooth
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady with gap teeth had gone viral as she pronounced Bluetooth.
The lady took several attempts at the word which sounded strange to the ears because she had very wide gap teeth.
Her pronunciation sounded like the passage of air between the gaps in the mouth or the purring of a cat. After several attempts and refusing the initial results, she settled for the one she thought was the best she could offer and just went with it as her final answer.
Source: Legit.ng