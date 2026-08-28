Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, husband of Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo, released a formal public statement addressing paternity rumours

Jux revealed he personally contacted the woman named in the allegations, and she denied that any relationship ever existed between them

Juma Jux's elder sister Fatima publicly stood by her brother by resharing his statement on her Instagram story

Juma Jux's elder sister has weighed in after the Tanzanian singer went public with a detailed response to viral claims that he fathered a secret child with another woman.

Jux, who is married to Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo, shared a formal statement on Friday, 28 August 2026, written originally in Swahili, in which he directly denied the paternity allegations and described them as entirely false and harmful.

Juma Jux’s sister reacts after singer addresses baby mama claims. Credit: @jumajux

Source: Instagram

Juma Jux Addresses the Allegations

The singer explained that he had initially held back from responding because he believed the claims had no credibility.

As the story gained traction and began to threaten his reputation, his family, and his business interests, he felt he could no longer stay quiet.

According to Jux, he reached out to the woman at the centre of the rumours shortly after they first emerged.

He said she confirmed, in her own voice and words, that she had never been in any romantic or sexual relationship with him and even advised him against amplifying the matter further.

Juma Jux’s elder sister joins the conversation after baby mama rumours. Credit: @jumajux

Source: Instagram

With the allegations resurfacing and escalating, Jux said the issue had since been handed over to legal authorities. He also took the opportunity to push back against what he called a culture of sharing unverified information, urging both media and the public to fact-check before circulating stories.

In his statement, he wrote: "Anyone who chooses to associate my name, my family, or my businesses with false allegations must be prepared to be held accountable according to the law," closing with the words: "I have chosen peace, truth, and the appropriate legal action."

Fatima Stands by Her Brother

Following the statement's release, Jux's elder sister Fatima made her position clear by resharing his post to her own Instagram story, signalling her public support amid the controversy.

See Juma Jux's viral Instagram post:

Tanzanian minister reacts to Free Juma Jux

Legit.ng previously reported that Tanzania's minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr. Dorothy Gwajima, publicly rebuked Tanzanian citizens who have been leading an online campaign demanding that Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo leave her husband, Juma Jux.

In a post that circulated online on Thursday, August 14, 2026, Dr. Gwajima described those behind the campaign as acting out of misguided allegiance, warning them against picking quarrels with Juma Jux's in-laws.

Her message sparked reactions on the Nigerian social media space.

Source: Legit.ng