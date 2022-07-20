A video has since gone viral, which captures the condition of a lady's hand after she had a henna tattoo drawn

In the now-viral video, the hand appears swollen and scarred in areas where the henna pattern was drawn

Several internet users have reacted to the video, with some speculating that she must have had an allergic reaction to the chemicals

In a bid to beautify her skin in classic northern style, a lady had some henna designs drawn on her hand.

Internet users share thoughts on lady's skin reaction to henna. Credit: Ameer Hamza

Source: Getty Images

But, that went south pretty fast after she had what appears to be an allergic reaction, causing the hand to swell and scar.

In the video posted by @asoebiladies, the lady can be seen showing the condition of her swollen hand with scars in all the places that had contact with the henna.

Watch the video below:

The American Academy of Dermatology issued a warning that a chemical found in black henna tattoos can cause a severe allergic reaction.

This causes the skin to redden, swell and blister — but only where the henna is applied, leaving people with bubbly blisters in shapes like suns, stars and flowers.

Social media users react to henna video

myonestop_shopng:

"Sh!t is real. A neighbour did this just before Sallah - both hands and even her brows. She almost went blind. The swelling, itching and irritations was a nightmare."

lologbemi:

"Always do a test patch abi Wetin dem de call am with henna….no be for all skin and be sure of ur source too‍♀️"

c_a_m_b_e_l_l_a:

"Its just an allergic reaction.. she’ll be fine."

adetoru:

"Always test henna on a tiny part of your skin to check if you're allergic."

oluwadamilola_gadol:

"I remember when I went through hell because of this thing. Never again!!!"

hiffeh_xo:

"Maybe the hydrogen added is too much, some people’s skin are very sensitive."

yeahmeah:

"The person is allergic to one of the ingredients."

tweetyburd22:

"Did she use black ink? I heard black henna is dangerous for the skin."

