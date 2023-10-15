A Nigerian first class degree nurse and artist who creates beautiful and unique beaded bags

She started making beaded bags in 2020, during the COVID pandemic

She faces challenges such as competition and patent issues, but she hopes to overcome them

Mustapha Aishat, a young woman of only 24, has mastered the art of combining passion with academic excellence in a way that is uncommon.

She graduated as the best student in Nursing from Afe Babalola University in 2020, earning a first-class honours degree.

But she did not neglect her passion. She makes beautiful and unique beaded bags that have attracted many people's attention.

Speaking with Legit.ng, she spoke about the foundation of her art which started in one of the most trying moments in humanity.

"My love for this kind of art started in 2020, during the COVID pandemic. I love uniqueness and I decided to pursue it. At that time, it wasn’t really in trend but it was already coming back into the market so I decided to jump in and create something unique and entirely different since I was already getting bored of the normal and usual square shaped leather bags."

Arts as expression

For Aishat, art is a way for her to express herself creatively and find joy in the process. It allows her to explore new ideas and emotions, and it brings a sense of fulfillment and personal growth.

"I am glad I found what I love early and at this young age," she said.

Her beaded bags are not only beautiful, but also functional. They are durable, spacious and easy to carry.

However, making beaded bags is not without challenges. Aishat faces competition from other beaders who copy her designs all in the name of inspiration.

She told Legit.ng:

"It’s unique and everyone is always happy to see one and even own one of those bags. The benefit is that it makes people happy and it stands out from others. The challenge is that other beaders copy all in the name of inspiration and it’s quite difficult getting the designs patented unlike other art works."

Global recognition

Aishat’s dream is to be recognized all over the world for her beaded bags and her academic excellence.

"People react positively and the feedbacks are always great. They express how the bag makes them feel and how they always stand out amongst their friends or people at any event or occasion. My bags are all handmade and I use fishing line and beads that are locally sourced in Lagos."

Stay creative

Her advice for other young artists who want to venture into this kind of art is to strive towards creativity first and also: "embrace uniqueness because that’s the only way you can be recognized. Also, consistency is key and money shouldn’t be the sole reason of going into it."

Aishat is a shining example of how one can pursue their dreams and talents without giving up on their education or career.

