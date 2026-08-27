Wuraola Sokefun graduated from Babcock University with a First Class Honours degree in Finance

She sat the ICAN examinations while still a student and earned the Associate Chartered Accountant designation

Her LinkedIn post celebrating both achievements drew widespread attention online

Wuraola Sokefun, a fresh Babcock University graduate, has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate completing her undergraduate studies with a First Class Honours degree in Finance while simultaneously earning a professional accounting qualification before collecting her certificate.

Sharing the milestone in August 2026, Sokefun revealed that she had officially graduated from Babcock University a month prior with a B.Sc. in Finance, capping off an academic run that included passing the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) professional examinations and qualifying as an Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) before her convocation.

Babcock University Graduate Marks Triple Milestones as She Bags First-Class Degree in Finance

Source: Getty Images

Triple achievement sets Babcock University graduate apart

What makes Sokefun's story particularly striking is the timing. The ICAN qualification is a rigorous professional certification that many graduates spend years pursuing after leaving university. Earning it before graduation, and doing so alongside the demands of a full degree programme, signals an unusually focused academic and professional drive.

A First Class Honours degree at Babcock University, a private faith-based institution in Ilisan Remo, Ogun State, requires consistent high performance across the duration of a student's study.

Pairing that standard with the workload of ICAN examination preparation places Sokefun among a small group of graduates who leave university with both an elite academic result and a recognised professional credential.

Sokefun Looks Ahead After Graduation

In her LinkedIn post, Sokefun expressed gratitude for the journey and said she was excited about the opportunities ahead. She did not elaborate on immediate career plans but described the achievements as the product of a path she found deeply rewarding.

Her post quickly drew attention, resonating with students and young professionals who continue to look for examples of what combining academic rigour with professional ambition looks like in practice.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng