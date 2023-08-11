Global site navigation

"I pay N1.8m monthly rent in UK": Man shows tiny Lodnon apartment with cool interior decor and clean bathtub
People

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A young man living in the UK has shown people the small apartment he churns out £1,850 monthly for
  • While giving a touch of the one-room apartment, he said showed people where he could relax with friends and work
  • Many ladies who watched his video said that they would be love to know if he is single and needs a partner

A young Nigerian man staying in the UK has spoken about how much he pays monthly in the UK for his small space.

Speaking brilliant Nigerian videographer/storyteller, Tayo Aina, the man revealed his monthly rent to be £1,850 (N1,805,122.14).

UK apartment/Man's fine tiny apartment.
The man showed his living room that also served as a workspace. Photo source: @tayoainafilms
Source: TikTok

He gave a tour of the apartment with an overhead industrial design, saying such is popular in the UK. In his room, his wardrobe faced his bed.

The UK-based man said he loved how his small apartment serves as a place to work, live and chill with friends.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Gift said:

"This guy is a tech guy,nothing anybody wan tell me."

Jessie.snow101 joked:

"Not married.....but then the pink sponge in the bathroom."

Ren33 said:

"Oga clear your garden!"

Makena wilkinson said:

"My actual salary is your rent. Lord."

huxo1 said:

"I love this. a comfortable guy not people making noise over 700 a month!"

Hana Manzali said:

"How much does he earn. I struggle to pay my 350£ room in France as a student."

De-Elites Business Magazine sad:

"That's almost 1.9 million naira per month. Okay, noted."

Y.T sugar808 said:

"That's my daughter's husband oo."

Angel said:

"What do you do for a living should be the second question."

Arewa OluwaBecky said:

"Please tag his handle just asking for a frd."

virtuous woman said:

"Bro u d enter my eye oh."

Engwase mbewe said:

"He didn’t say he is single."

odionye chisom said:

"Is he looking for a wife? I have few properties."

N600k yearly rent with constant electricity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man gave a tour of his Lagos apartment, which he rented for N600,000 in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Speaking with popular content creator, Wales Morgan, the man said he works as a forex trader. His living room is well-furnished, and the walls are painted white. He said he enjoys constant power.

Man paying N2m yearly rent

Similarly, a young man, @walesmorqan, revealed he paid N2m yearly rent for his three-bedroom apartment in Lagos in a video

The man, who also happens to be a twin, gave a tour of the apartment situated at Sangotendo area of the state.

Source: Legit.ng

