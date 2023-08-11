"I pay N1.8m monthly rent in UK": Man shows tiny Lodnon apartment with cool interior decor and clean bathtub
- A young man living in the UK has shown people the small apartment he churns out £1,850 monthly for
- While giving a touch of the one-room apartment, he said showed people where he could relax with friends and work
- Many ladies who watched his video said that they would be love to know if he is single and needs a partner
Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
A young Nigerian man staying in the UK has spoken about how much he pays monthly in the UK for his small space.
Speaking brilliant Nigerian videographer/storyteller, Tayo Aina, the man revealed his monthly rent to be £1,850 (N1,805,122.14).
He gave a tour of the apartment with an overhead industrial design, saying such is popular in the UK. In his room, his wardrobe faced his bed.
The UK-based man said he loved how his small apartment serves as a place to work, live and chill with friends.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Gift said:
"This guy is a tech guy,nothing anybody wan tell me."
Jessie.snow101 joked:
"Not married.....but then the pink sponge in the bathroom."
Ren33 said:
"Oga clear your garden!"
Makena wilkinson said:
"My actual salary is your rent. Lord."
huxo1 said:
"I love this. a comfortable guy not people making noise over 700 a month!"
Hana Manzali said:
"How much does he earn. I struggle to pay my 350£ room in France as a student."
De-Elites Business Magazine sad:
"That's almost 1.9 million naira per month. Okay, noted."
Y.T sugar808 said:
"That's my daughter's husband oo."
Angel said:
"What do you do for a living should be the second question."
Arewa OluwaBecky said:
"Please tag his handle just asking for a frd."
virtuous woman said:
"Bro u d enter my eye oh."
Engwase mbewe said:
"He didn’t say he is single."
odionye chisom said:
"Is he looking for a wife? I have few properties."
N600k yearly rent with constant electricity
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man gave a tour of his Lagos apartment, which he rented for N600,000 in the Ikorodu area of the state.
Speaking with popular content creator, Wales Morgan, the man said he works as a forex trader. His living room is well-furnished, and the walls are painted white. He said he enjoys constant power.
Man paying N2m yearly rent
Similarly, a young man, @walesmorqan, revealed he paid N2m yearly rent for his three-bedroom apartment in Lagos in a video
The man, who also happens to be a twin, gave a tour of the apartment situated at Sangotendo area of the state.
Source: Legit.ng