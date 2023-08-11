A young man living in the UK has shown people the small apartment he churns out £1,850 monthly for

While giving a touch of the one-room apartment, he said showed people where he could relax with friends and work

Many ladies who watched his video said that they would be love to know if he is single and needs a partner

A young Nigerian man staying in the UK has spoken about how much he pays monthly in the UK for his small space.

Speaking brilliant Nigerian videographer/storyteller, Tayo Aina, the man revealed his monthly rent to be £1,850 (N1,805,122.14).

The man showed his living room that also served as a workspace. Photo source: @tayoainafilms

He gave a tour of the apartment with an overhead industrial design, saying such is popular in the UK. In his room, his wardrobe faced his bed.

The UK-based man said he loved how his small apartment serves as a place to work, live and chill with friends.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Gift said:

"This guy is a tech guy,nothing anybody wan tell me."

Jessie.snow101 joked:

"Not married.....but then the pink sponge in the bathroom."

Ren33 said:

"Oga clear your garden!"

Makena wilkinson said:

"My actual salary is your rent. Lord."

huxo1 said:

"I love this. a comfortable guy not people making noise over 700 a month!"

Hana Manzali said:

"How much does he earn. I struggle to pay my 350£ room in France as a student."

De-Elites Business Magazine sad:

"That's almost 1.9 million naira per month. Okay, noted."

Y.T sugar808 said:

"That's my daughter's husband oo."

Angel said:

"What do you do for a living should be the second question."

Arewa OluwaBecky said:

"Please tag his handle just asking for a frd."

virtuous woman said:

"Bro u d enter my eye oh."

Engwase mbewe said:

"He didn’t say he is single."

odionye chisom said:

"Is he looking for a wife? I have few properties."

