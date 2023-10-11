A touching of groundnut who received a cash gift from a young man she earlier met has moved people emotionally

The old woman had earlier met the man who gave her a flower and was happy to see him again, not knowing there was more in store

She had thanked him for the flowers, indicating that she would keep them at home and would forever remember

A young man known for showing kindness towards people on the street met a groundnut seller previously and gave her flowers.

Some of the people the Nigerian man had met earlier and given flowers threw them away, showing that they had no interest in keeping such.

But the old woman was very happy with the flower and thanked the man again as soon as she saw him.

But the man told her that he had more surprise for her. He eventually gave her a huge amount of cash to help her business.

Her reaction when she received the cash was very touching as she fell into the floor and her grand daughter knelt to thank the man.

The video captured the fullness of humanity and the importance of kindness in the lives of people.

