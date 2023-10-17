A Nigerian man who wanted to have his own house on time decided to build a self-con on a small piece of land

The man who said that was his first project roofed the house and finished it to taste, with water storage installed

Many Nigerians who saw how neat the interior decor looked praised him for the amazing achievement

A young Nigerian man was happy to share the building project he started and gave a good finishing.

The man (@divinebrown24) told people that the house was his first as he captured the construction process to when the house was roofed and fenced.

The house was well-roofed and had borehole water. Photo source: @divinebrown24

Source: TikTok

Portable house with cool interior

When it got to the lintel level, the algae on the house showed it took a while before construction work resumed on the man's site.

He was able to manage a small piece of land for the house. In front of the building was a water tank to show he also made a borehole.

After he was done with the building in a video, he tiled the self-con and installed a water closet and kitchen highland. He said:

"Nothing is too big, nothing is too small, ver very grateful to achieve this."

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

omodano asked:

"Big congrats. You're an inspiration. how many rooms are inside?"

Eastcoast said:

"U try my brother."

Mancheda Kent said:

"Congratulations will never end."

Your kwin said:

"Congratulation bigger one is coming Amen."

WIRE WIRE said:

"Congratulations to you blood, more wining."

[BIG_DY] said:

"Omo you too try congratulations more house key ahead."

HUNCHO said:

"Congrats,one day me self go use this sound."

jeon jungkook said:

"I tap from your grace bro."

Joshkid Noni said:

"Wow looks congrats big congrats."

Mr Expensive said:

"Congratulations, more to come, Amen."

Pacific Motion said:

"Congratulations this is a nice house."

chefbestvivian said:

"Congratulations dear, I tap on your blessings."

Thatgurlsweetlife said:

"Congratulations."

Eye contact said:

"Congratulations, more to come."

