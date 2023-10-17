Global site navigation

Local editions

“My 1st”: Young Man Builds Tiny Self-Con House With Cement Blocks, Roofs It on Time, Paints Interior
People

“My 1st”: Young Man Builds Tiny Self-Con House With Cement Blocks, Roofs It on Time, Paints Interior

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A Nigerian man who wanted to have his own house on time decided to build a self-con on a small piece of land
  • The man who said that was his first project roofed the house and finished it to taste, with water storage installed
  • Many Nigerians who saw how neat the interior decor looked praised him for the amazing achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

A young Nigerian man was happy to share the building project he started and gave a good finishing.

The man (@divinebrown24) told people that the house was his first as he captured the construction process to when the house was roofed and fenced.

Portable house design/Building materials in Nigeria
The house was well-roofed and had borehole water. Photo source: @divinebrown24
Source: TikTok

Portable house with cool interior

When it got to the lintel level, the algae on the house showed it took a while before construction work resumed on the man's site.

Read also

"It costs N2.2 million": Man buys expensive iPhone 15 for his girlfriend, gives it to her in video

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He was able to manage a small piece of land for the house. In front of the building was a water tank to show he also made a borehole.

After he was done with the building in a video, he tiled the self-con and installed a water closet and kitchen highland. He said:

"Nothing is too big, nothing is too small, ver very grateful to achieve this."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

omodano asked:

"Big congrats. You're an inspiration. how many rooms are inside?"

Eastcoast said:

"U try my brother."

Mancheda Kent said:

"Congratulations will never end."

Your kwin said:

"Congratulation bigger one is coming Amen."

WIRE WIRE said:

"Congratulations to you blood, more wining."

[BIG_DY] said:

"Omo you too try congratulations more house key ahead."

Read also

Groom and bride make grand entrance into wedding hall, seat in N42.4m Mercedes Benz GLC

HUNCHO said:

"Congrats,one day me self go use this sound."

jeon jungkook said:

"I tap from your grace bro."

Joshkid Noni said:

"Wow looks congrats big congrats."

Mr Expensive said:

"Congratulations, more to come, Amen."

Pacific Motion said:

"Congratulations this is a nice house."

chefbestvivian said:

"Congratulations dear, I tap on your blessings."

Thatgurlsweetlife said:

"Congratulations."

Eye contact said:

"Congratulations, more to come."

Lady built and painted house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady shared a video of the house she completed for herself. She said she had indeed tried to make something out of life.

The lady (@taiyeesefavourposed) stood before the building after it had been painted. To show people that she is the property's owner, she shared a photo of the signed land document in her name.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel