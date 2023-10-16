A wedding ceremony with the groom making a grand entrance in a 2023 Mercedes Benz GLC has stirred massive reactions

Dressed in a shinning blazer, the groom came down from the car after they were a lift brought them into a hall

The event's cameraman filmed the vehicle with the flourish around it to show how classy their entrance was

A video has shown the moment a newlywed arrived at their reception hall in a new white Mercedes Benz GLC-Coupe.

A part of the hall floor opened to show an automatic in-ground lift bringing the couple up while seated in their car.

The groom opened the car for his wife. Photo source: @djcrystal

Couple made grand entrance in Benz

Many of their guests screamed and whipped out their camera phones to capture their grand entrance into the venue.

After much entrance flourish, the groom came down and opened the car door for his wife. Everything about their display spoke royalty. Their clip was shared by @djcrystal.

According to Edmunds, the starting price of the 2023 Mercedes Benz GLC Couple is $54,700 (N42,419,850).

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

144 said:

"Most Congolese thing ever."

Lamanor said:

"We can’t divorce after this entrance."

Musu said:

"You can tell it was the grooms idea!"

Tats said:

"How extra I’m Trynna be!"

Laurian20 said:

"Congolese weddings are something else."

STAYBREEZYNIKKI_ wondered:

"How much this wedding cost?"

KEWACO said:

"I so much love Congolese, they are class like Nigerians in their doings."

Jainaba Njie685 said:

"Bruh Congolese people are just too lit, can’t keep up."

Nanaa said:

"Soon they will enter the room with plane, it's not better."

Mama MOBENZA said:

"I thought it was the gift that the husband gave to his wife but no."

Photos of young couple creates buzz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a TikTok slide showing a young couple during their civil and traditional wedding stirred massive reactions online.

In one of their photos, the lady and her young husband wore the same outfits with red beads on their necks. Some thought the husband was lucky with how his bride looked astonishingly beautiful.

