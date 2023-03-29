A young man shared a video of the house he built and as he gave glory to God for the great accomplishment

The rich young man was hands-on during the project to monitor each stage of the building process

Many TikTokers who reacted to the video were amazed that more young Nigerians are building houses

A young Nigerian has joined the group of people who built houses at a young age. The man made a video that documented his building project.

Seconds into the clip, he stood amid the ridges his bricklayers had dug for his foundation. A part of the video also showed when the foundation was sand-filled.

A photo of the building at the roofing stage was also shown, many labourers were on the top affixing roofing sheets.

When the building was done, he fenced and painted it. Many said his choice of colour makes the house looks like a bank.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 8,000 likes.

Man built house after wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady (@candy____2) who recently got married shared a video of the house God blessed them with after their wedding.

The clip showed some of the building stages the house went through before it was finished. At the beginning of the video, there were scaffolds around the building, and the interior was bare.

Seconds into the video, the interior of the building changed. The kitchen had a beautiful highland, and it was tiled. Their bathroom looks astonishing. There is also a bathtub in it.

