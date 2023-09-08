Global site navigation

Man Takes His House From Foundation Level to Decking in 6 Days, Laborers and Carpenters Get Busy
People

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A Nigerian man who succeeded in a business told people that building a house from savings is not good enough
  • The man who built his house to the lintel level in six days stated that he had spent so much money on it
  • Many Nigerians agreed with him on having a stable source of income before spending on building construction

A hardworking plantain chips businessman on his third house project spoke again about his life and success.

He (@adegbengaolusegun) said people doubted him when he told them he took his house from the foundation level to the lintel in six days.

House building in Nigeria/structure at decking level.
Labourers worked on his overhead beam. Photo source: @adegbengaolusegun
Source: TikTok

House at decking level

To show people he was not making empty talks, he called one of his labourers in a video to affirm their days on the project.

The businessman also advised social media users not to build a house with their savings.

He said that without being financially stable, one could quickly go broke after investing in a building project.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to his money management advice below:

frenchyofficial1 said:

"I learnt this the hard way I went so broke."

TeeRush said:

"Na my money I fit do anything way I like."

Cee-boy AnodaLevu asked:

"How much to build 3 bedrooms reach lintel level? Just asking respectfully?"

Chinonso Ajibo said:

"Omo na the mistake way I do be this."

olassy201 said:

"Then do level levelling then start doing decking all within 6days abi. weldone."

OLAWISE said:

"E no work for u no mean say e no go work for another person."

Dimeji Fundz said:

"No be u go tell me waiting I go use my money do."

slimzy Cash $$$ said:

"But you dey building house why not make u go rent house."

Man roofed his house with N3m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man shared a video of a house he built with N3m with its roofing done. Many people were amazed.

The man (@iam_olykiss) said that with N2m spent more; he would finish the interior and flooring of the house. He added that he did not know why people doubted N5m could finish a home.

