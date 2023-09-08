A Nigerian man who succeeded in a business told people that building a house from savings is not good enough

The man who built his house to the lintel level in six days stated that he had spent so much money on it

Many Nigerians agreed with him on having a stable source of income before spending on building construction

A hardworking plantain chips businessman on his third house project spoke again about his life and success.

He (@adegbengaolusegun) said people doubted him when he told them he took his house from the foundation level to the lintel in six days.

Labourers worked on his overhead beam. Photo source: @adegbengaolusegun

House at decking level

To show people he was not making empty talks, he called one of his labourers in a video to affirm their days on the project.

The businessman also advised social media users not to build a house with their savings.

He said that without being financially stable, one could quickly go broke after investing in a building project.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to his money management advice below:

frenchyofficial1 said:

"I learnt this the hard way I went so broke."

TeeRush said:

"Na my money I fit do anything way I like."

Cee-boy AnodaLevu asked:

"How much to build 3 bedrooms reach lintel level? Just asking respectfully?"

Chinonso Ajibo said:

"Omo na the mistake way I do be this."

olassy201 said:

"Then do level levelling then start doing decking all within 6days abi. weldone."

OLAWISE said:

"E no work for u no mean say e no go work for another person."

Dimeji Fundz said:

"No be u go tell me waiting I go use my money do."

slimzy Cash $$$ said:

"But you dey building house why not make u go rent house."

Source: Legit.ng