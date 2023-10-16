A woman has shared a WhatsApp screenshot showing the message she received when it was her turn to collect 'ajo'

In the message, it was claimed that the contribution holder went into a trance, making her unable to pay up

The incident has sparked reactions from netizens who insisted that they would never do any form of contribution

A Nigerian lady with the handle @Aunty_naya on the X app has cried out after joining a contribution group.

The sad lady posted a screenshot of the WhatsApp message she received when it was her turn to collect her share of the money widely known as 'ajo'.

Lady cries out after joining money contribution group Photo credit: Jasmin Merdan/ Getty Images, @auntynaya/Twitter. Depicted person used for illustration only.

Contribution leader falls into trance

She sent a message on WhatsApp demanding her money but a friend of the holder replied to her message.

The contribution holder’s friend revealed that the woman had been in a trance at church and would be returning the following day.

She said;

“She is on trance at church and she will be coming down tomorrow. Have been holding her phone since Thursday.”

Reactions as Ajo contribution holder falls into trance

Netizens were left intrigued and concerned about the unusual circumstances surrounding the incident.

The situation left many wondering about the cause of the trance and expressing hopes for her safe return.

Many commented that such excuses were the reason they preferred not to join any group, highlighting the unpredictability and potential delays that can arise during the collection process.

@fourfifteenvolt415 reacted:

“The reason why I stop ajo unless na me go carry first.”

@oluwabiggi22 said:

“She fit no come back oo.”

@abeasola said:

“Same with me oo. E reach my turn she enter trance. I dey pray make she come out alive o.”

@poshest_hope said:

“Na why I Dey like collect first to third for Ajo to avoid this kind Wahala.”

@belikexenia_ said:

“What is this.”

@ubigho_omena said:

“Follow her go the trance go collect your money come back to normal. Dey play.”

@_olayeni reacted:

“I go wait for am inside church compound. Na me she go fess see when she come back from the trance.”

Watch the video below:

