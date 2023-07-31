A young lady was severely punished after squandering all the money contributed by some girls in her area

According to a lady identified as @hisolagold 1 on TikTok, she and some other girls made some contributions and made her the custodian

However, when it was time to bring out the money, they discovered that she had used it to get a phone

A Nigerian lady regretted her action after using the contribution money of some girls to buy an iPhone with three cameras.

A video shared by @hisolagold1 on TikTok showed the angry victims unleashing their anger on the lady after finding out that she had spent the money.

Lady in trouble after using 'contribution money' to buy phone Photo credit: @hisolagold1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video was captioned:

“Why you go use their contribution money buy phone?”

In the heartbreaking video, the lady tried to beg the victims to pardon her but her pleas fell on deaf ears.

Reactions as lady uses 'contribution money' to buy phone

The video has since gone viral with many netizens expressing their outrage over the incident.

While some criticised the attackers for taking the law into their hands, others expressed sympathy for the victims.

@Obinna2 commented;

“This is so wrong. You can’t just beat someone for something like this. You need to go to the police if you think a crime has been committed.”

@AdirebyTee wrote;

“I feel so sorry for the victim. Nobody deserves to be treated like this.”

@야만적인 reacted:

“Leave her expensive bag na.”

@Ayo said:

“I like as nobody separate them.”

@Empress reacted:

“How una take dey find una self for this kind situation?”

@ commented:

“Meself dey find one werey wey carry my money go I suffer n starve to contribute d werey left group.”

@Adika said:

“Even if I carry money go u no feet do me like this cause I go fight back I no know why all this girl no Dey fight back.”

@Seun_pearl reacted:

“Seriously u don’t know how it pains when u look for every where to find money and contribute and they still japa with your money. My 100k.”

Watch the video below:

