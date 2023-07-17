An intelligent Nigerian lady has revealed to netizens on TikTok how they can see deleted WhatsApp messages

In a video, she narrated that the first thing to do is to go to settings and turn on the notification history

Although the trick worked for many, however, some iPhone users claimed that they weren't able to do it

A Nigerian lady identified as @comfietech on TikTok has lectured netizens on how to read deleted messages on WhatsApp.

In the video, Comfietech explained how to access deleted messages by navigating through WhatsApp settings.

Lady exposes trick to see deleted WhatsApp messages Photo credit: @comfietech/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She taught netizens to first go to their settings and turn on notification history to enable them to gain access to the messages.

In her words:

“Here's how to see deleted messages on WhatsApp. Go to settings, then go to notifications, tap advanced settings, tap history notification, now turn it on.

"So if someone sends you a message and deletes it immediately before you can read it, go back to settings and then go to notifications, go to advanced settings, then notification history and you’ll see all deleted messages.”

Reactions as lady lectures netizens on how to read deleted messages

The video has since gone viral on social media with many people reacting to the hack.

Some people found the information useful while others claimed that it only works for Android users and not for IOS users.

@BLESSING CHIC said:

“All iPhone users gather here make we shout this one no concern us.”

@Realabiolagold said:

“Na today pain me pass, my iPhone 6s doesn’t have advance settings.”

@Almira commented:

“My phone nor get advanced setting abii na bcos say na iPhone.”

@Oladimeji reacted:

“Wetin concern me na u wey delete am sabi Abeg.”

@famous@ said:

“Thanks for the update.”

@Aluko Gold reacted:

“This one na for android users. Una win this one 1-0.”

@pre_cio_us reacted:

“This thing no Dey for iPhone jhare.”

@RYB_ROMAN said:

“Na iPhone half of the country Dey use ooo.”

@NokKingdom99 reacted:

“Nne is this on iPhone?”

@hakimi2:

“What about iPhone.”

@WAGALLA237 said:

“I don't have advance Settings in my phone.”

@Itż Benjamin Gentle said:

“Plz How is this possible for iPhone users.”

@Voltage commented:

“I can’t find the advanced settings isn’t becos am using iPhone.”

@Emmanu Banks said:

“Not working on iPhone.”

@Clara Okonkwo391 reacted:

“Didn’t see advanced settings on my own and it’s iPhone.”

@Mr Hope reacted:

“This is for android users.”

@SHEIKH ADEKUNLE said:

“This is for android users: do a video for iPhone users also.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng