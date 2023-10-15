A TikTok video featuring a young pilot who delivered a hilarious announcement in Nigerian Pidgin during a flight has gone viral

The pilot, while guiding passengers to Warri, surprised everyone with their humorous delivery

Many viewers noted that it was the first time they had heard such an announcement in Pidgin on air

A captivating TikTok video featuring a young pilot has gained a lot of attention online.

In this delightful clip, the pilot, while guiding passengers to Warri, masterfully delivered an announcement in Nigerian Pidgin that left most in stitches.

Nigerian pilot makes people laugh with pidgin on air. Photo credit: TikTok/@aragoneffect

Source: TikTok

Not only did it evoke laughter, but it also surprised viewers who had never heard such a lively and humorous announcement during a flight.

The pilot’s unique style

The pilot’s distinctive style combined wit, charm, and a touch of local flavor.

As the aircraft soared through the skies, passengers were treated to an unexpected linguistic twist.

The pilot’s playful use of Nigerian Pidgin transformed a routine announcement into an unforgettable experience.

Many praised the pilot’s creativity and applauded the airline for allowing such a refreshing departure from the norm.

This video highlights the power of language in connecting people across cultures.

Nigerian Pidgin, a vibrant and expressive creole language spoken in Nigeria, has become a unifying force among Nigerians and beyond.

By embracing this linguistic richness, the young pilot not only entertained passengers but also celebrated Nigeria’s cultural diversity.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Vincentokoye988 said:

"Calistus the most comic man in the university back then, he never change. Nice one bro."

SD637373:

"I have Used warri airport b4 located at Osubi warri."

Lord Bee Man:

"When yoU want to be an F.M presenter but ur father wants you to be a pilot."

Kingakc1:

"I swear Nigeria too sweet, just try not to be poor you will live long and happy."

Michaelobasanjo:

"What airline abeg, the guy just earned a customer."

Akim:

"Hype man don later bcom pilot."

Comragbo_ johnson:

"Omo that dude go don work for WAZOBIA FM before oo."

Evaresta:

"But warri no get airport so what do u mean."

Justice Hans:

"Pidgin suppose be a compulsory subject in our school."

Source: Legit.ng