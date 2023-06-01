A young lady fulfilled her dream of becoming a pilot and shared her story as Pilot in Command on social media

She thanked God and her supporters for helping her achieve her goal and encouraged others to follow their dreams

Her video went viral and inspired many people, especially young girls and women who want to be pilots

A young lady has achieved her lifelong dream of becoming a pilot after years of working towards that goal.

She shared a video of her first flight as Pilot in Command on social media, where she received congratulatory messages from her friends and followers.

Lady finally becomes a pilot. Photo credit: @malaikarubani3 Source: TikTok

Poured her water

In the video, she was seen sitting down on bare floor and smiling as one of her colleagues poured water on her.

This was a symbol of celebrating her achievement and welcoming her to the aviation industry.

She captioned the video with a heartfelt message, expressing her gratitude to God and encouraging others to pursue their dreams.

She wrote:

"You've had a dream to be a pilot for more than a decade almost gave up 1000 times but today you register your first flight as Pilot in Command. God please do unto others too what You have done for me."

The young lady did not reveal her name or the name of the airline she works for.

The video went viral on social media, with many people praising her for her determination and passion.

The young lady's story is an inspiration to many young girls and women who aspire to be pilots or pursue careers in male-dominated fields.

She has shown that with hard work, perseverance and faith, anything is possible.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Jacky reacted:

"This is so powerful had to come back and like,dear may God lift you up to greater heights of success."

@Schizo said:

"Congratulations to you dear."

@deboraholuyoriore wrote:

"Congratulations and I tap from this blessing Amen am proud of you."

@FrancisNwosu commented:

"Congratulations on achieving your dreams. Thanks be to God."

@adewusiadejoke612 also commented:

"Congratulations to God alone be praised."

