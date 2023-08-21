A Nigerian lady has earned accolades from netizens on the TikTok app after booking a flight for her assistant

In a video, she posed with her assistant at the airport as they got ready to fly to an undisclosed location

Netizens who watched the video on TikTok did not hesitate to shower praises on the lady for her generosity

A TikTok user, @king__mitchy, has uploaded a video on her account featuring herself and her dedicated personal assistant (PA) at the airport, preparing to board an aircraft.

King Mitchy’s PA couldn’t hide her excitement as she kept taking videos of her.

Lady flies her PA on a plane for the first time Photo credit: @king_mitchy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Her fear was however visible in the video immediately after the aircraft was about to take off.

Mitchy proud to take her PA on her first flight experience

In the caption, King Mitchy expressed her excitement about flying her PA for the first time and praised her for being a hardworking individual.

She captioned the video;

“Flew my PA for the first time today! Very hard working babe.”

Reactions as lady books flight for her PA for the first time

Netizens reacting in the comments section revealed how they felt the first time they entered an aircraft.

@marthaochanyamusa reacted:

“Omo this is me on my first flight. The man beside me held me tight. He understood my fear.”

@Betty_Ideraoluwa said:

“My dear. I can testify ale. Me I shouted when it flew o GaGe. I no form atal. I didn't even know when I shouted cos it was as if.”

@priceless diamond reacted:

“Why ur PA come still wear a rubber band for hand carry am travel out.”

@saul.magos Rashford said:

“Amazing.”

@Eddybongo615 commented:

“Come and fly me too.”

@Jago 1234 commented:

“God one day.”

@iam_zainny commented:

“You guys outfit combination.”

@Humble'G reacted:

“Much love.”

@miracle39 said:

“Can I be worker ma.”

@Emilyknight.fan page said:

“Hmmm lovely.”

@giftbassey38 reacted:

“Uhhhhhh lovely.”

@Babiemimi commented:

“She was genuinely happy.”

@evergreen644 said:

“Congratulations dear.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady flies to USA, authorities seize her kilishi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who travelled to the US with a pack of kilishi did not get the chance to eat it. The lady, Moyo Bakare visited Nigeria from the USA, and she was going back to her base and decided to carry some pack of kilishi.

But as it stands, she will not eat the kilish after suffering and flying it all the way from Nigeria to the US. This is because security at the airport seized the meat from her after she arrived in the USA. Moyo posted a video on TikTok chronicling her journey from Nigeria to the USA.

She told her followers that she and her father arrived at the airport in Nigeria very early, being the first people to get there. After she left Nigeria, Moyo had a layover in the UK before connecting on another flight that took her to the USA. But she was unhappy after her kilishi was taken from her upon arriving USA.

Source: Legit.ng