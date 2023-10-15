The sister of a Nigerian girl who was gifted N2 million by ace Nigerian singer, Davido, has cried out online

In a video shared on social media, she claimed that her sister abandoned her after receiving the money

Mixed reactions trailed her video as many showed support for her while others criticised her for crying out

A Nigerian lady who claimed to be the sister of Okoli Classic, a young girl who received N2 million from Davido, has lamented bitterly online.

In a video which she posted via her official account, she claimed that Okoli abandoned her after getting N2 million from Davido.

Okoli Classic's sister cries out Photo credit: @maryvin2324/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Okoli's sister says she was chased out of friend's house

According to her, she had been squatting with a friend who chased her away after her sister started gaining waves.

Following this, she reached out to her sister to stay with her since she rented an apartment, but Okoli allegedly refused.

Sharing her pain online, Okoli's sister wondered why her sister would abandon her after a little fame.

"We suffered together. Now you made it and you didn't take me along. God blessed you with a little token and you left your sister aside", she said.

Reactions as Okoli's sister calls her out

Netizens stormed the comments section to share their thoughts.

@preshzinnyy3 said:

"But she rented that apartment before Davido gave her the money na."

@ego_oyibo11 wrote:

"Honestly speaking you're truly her sister with the way you speak English but that your sister sef no try sha, oya go and hustle, don't cry."

@rantiibaby said:

"Guide her for what? You wan guide her and you no get house before."

@n_w08o said:

"Omo, for me sha, I would definetly want my sister to live with me, no big deal, but once d 2m finish na me n u go gather pay rent again o."

@godliness26 added:

"Onye ashi when is she squatting with you because this girl has been staying alone before Davido so when?"

@deeroyal_4 added:

"But 2m no be money to start sharing to everyone. That money will not even be able to solve all her needs."

Watch the video below:

Lady who Davido gave N2 million leaks voice note

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Okoli Classic, the recipient of N2 million from singer, Davido, has shared a voice note she received from a family member.

The relative expressed shock that Okoli visited her house and left without giving her mother at least N500,000 from the money she received. While sharing the voice note, Okoli revealed how people now believe she's rich because of the N2 million gift.

"POV Davido gives you money and blessings, and people now think you're rich. I cried myself to sleep that day", she captioned the video. Netizens found the situation amusing, while others suggested that she use the money to build her brand.

Source: Legit.ng