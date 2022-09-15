"You Abandoned Me": Angry Maid of Honour Storms Out of Her Twin Sister's Wedding, Causes Confusion
- A lady who served as the maid of honour at her twin sister's wedding suddenly stormed out of the event
- She reportedly left even before the ceremony started and she said she got a phone call that her son was injured
- Her sister was livid with anger after she learned that she won't have her twin around as originally planned
The internet is agog with the story of a woman who suddenly decided to leave her sister's wedding before the start of the event.
However, she has given an explanation for her action, saying she got a phone call that her son fell and was injured.
I had to take my son to the hospital
She said she had to leave to attend to her child because according to her, children come first.
But her sister who was wedding didn't see it that way as she accused her twin of abandoning her in the most important event of her life.
Before she left, she asked another lady who is the bridesmaid to help perform her role.
I had no peace
The maid of honour said in her explanation that she had no peace and had to leave because of her son's situation.
When she informed her sister, she did not take it lightly as she was the only blood relative around. She continued her story:
“When it was time to talk to my sister, she had a meltdown saying that I couldn’t go at the most important moment in her life and if I was choosing him instead her. I got really irritated and said ‘Yes, I choose my son in the hospital.’ I left with her cursing me.
“She started screaming saying that I abandoned her at the most important moment in her life and that she was without a family in her own marriage (no parents and grandparents)."
