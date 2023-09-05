The young lady who received N2 million from Davido has shared the voice note she received from an entitled family member

The girl expressed her disappointment at Okoli for not giving her mother N500,000 from the N2 million she received

Okoli shared the unexpected voice note on the TikTok app and it triggered lots of reactions from netizens

Okoli Classic, the recipient of N2 million from singer, Davido, has shared a voice note she received from a family member.

The relative expressed shock that Okoli visited her house and left without giving her mother at least N500,000 from the money she received.

Lady who received N2 million from Davido leaks voice note Photo credit: @okoliclassic/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Okoli reveals people now think she's rich

While sharing the voice note, Okoli revealed how people now believe she's rich because of the N2 million gift.

"POV Davido gives you money and blessings, and people now think you're rich. I cried myself to sleep that day", she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady who Davido gifted N2 million shares DM she received from entitled family member

Netizens found the situation amusing while others suggested that she use the money to build her brand.

@Melda Chris reacted:

“You have a good handwork, start your ready-to-wear brand now that you have the money and publicity.”

@LUCY_a reacted:

“Family members and entitlement.”

@Chiona Y reacted:

“On top 2million. It's not a big money now.”

@Spoiled child said:

“She de craze on top 2 million.”

@Luciano DU reacted:

“She Dey ment imagine people n their entitlement mindset.”

@user91171090736 commented:

“I understood 500 naira not half a million.”

@stephanie said:

“She no get phone to start her own tiktok? on top 2M in this agbado regime.”

@Princess commented:

“How much she think say 2 million be?”

@Chaplug&l said:

“500 inside which money abeg?”

@Babygirl reacted:

“If na she, she go give? Abeg.”

@Anny stores reacted:

“Nawa ooh, people are greedy.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng