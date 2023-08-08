An 18-year-old girl has stunned netizens after emerging as the best graduating student in her department

According to the excited Nigerian girl, she graduated with 4.84/5 in the Software Engineering department

Netizens who came across her post on Twitter have taken turns showering her with accolades over her great result

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young girl identified as @blosomtechsiast on Twitter has impressed netizens after sharing her academic achievement.

According to her post, she emerged as the best-graduating student in the Software Engineering department of her school with a GPA of 4.84 out of 5.

Nigerian girl bags first class in Engineering Photo credit: @blosomtechsiast/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Despite the odds and uncertainties, Blossom was able to achieve this feat at the young age of 18.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“A week ago, God did a thing! - best-graduating student, software engineering department (4.84/5) - BSc Software Engineering (First Class Honors) against all odds and uncertainties, bagged these at 18! So happy, so proud."

Reactions as 18-year-old girl bags first class in Engineering

Her post has garnered a lot of attention on Twitter with many congratulating her on her outstanding achievement. However, others were concerned about her age.

@nnekaaaaaa said:

“Congratulations blossom mama.”

@blosomtechsiast said:

“Thank you Nneka!”

@neverforeseen said:

“Congratulations at 18 Wow.”

@The_Busayor said:

“Congratulations koni baje babe.”

@nnekaaaaaa said:

“Congratulations blossom mama.”

@fiolayemii reacted:

“Congratulations princess.”

@demi commented:

“Our sister, congratulations champ!”

@bloblo2mch said:

“Congratulations!”

See the tweet shared by the excited lady below:

18-year-old OAU student with 121 certifications

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that at only just 18, the brilliant young adult has amassed over 100 certifications, badges and honours from reputable organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the US Institute of Peace.

The microbiology student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (OAU) started acquiring these certifications during her unintentional education hiatus. As if her acquisition of more than 100 certifications is not mind-boggling enough, Opemipo's primary school education was a stunning experience.

The 18-year-old told Legit.ng that she got double and triple promotions in primary school due to her brilliance and outstanding performance.

Source: Legit.ng