Barely one year after their relationship hit the rocks, a man slid into his ex-girlfriend's DM with an offer

The lady was not just shocked that he messaged her after a year but was stunned by his proposal

A WhatsApp chat containing their conversation has surfaced on social media and sent netizens into a frenzy

A man has taken to social media to share a WhatsApp conversation between two ex-lovers that did not sit well with him.

"When Thunder Strikes n Villagers have been sent. Not for me," he wrote as he posted on TikTok.

He wanted them to mark their break-up anniversary. Photo Credit: @philhomes1, EyeEm, Erasmus

Source: Getty Images

The chat showed how a man messaged his ex-girlfriend a year after they broke up. He wished her a break-up anniversary quite to the lady's shock.

She said his message was crazy but the man pleaded with her not to block him. He told her he would pick her up by 9 so they can go celebrate the anniversary.

Mixed reactions trailed the chat as some netizens hailed the man's intention.

See the chats below:

Social media reactions

geraldineraymond9 said:

"I think he still loves you."

Creda_B said:

"Now I know I’m not alone on this. Sent my ex happy 1 week break up anniversary. Guy went “I’m not happy” Ah! He asked for break up and I agreed."

user5353488213679 said:

"I don’t get how some people still keep their ex numbers like fr???"

@mapenzi92 said:

"Don't get surprised when this pipo get married."

Naa Korkoi said:

"Na this kind ex I dey look for."

nomalungelozitha said:

"He came to check me since I lost my job,he bought me grosary and he gave me some cashafter he disappear."

queengee said:

"Yooo l have 1 hot headed exhe come back 2weeks ago and paid my son's school fees and bought birthday present for my sister and boom disappeared."

Nigerian begs his ex 6 months after breaking up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had begged his ex-girlfriend six months later.

Darasimi said he jilted her and went as far as insulting her mother as he refused to listen to her.

Six months after, he returned, seeking to make peace, saying his life has not been the same since they broke up.

According to Simeon, he had been praying and fasting and God revealed to him that he needs her to fulfill his destiny. Darasimi slammed him for not giving her a listening ear then but told him that she is now married and accepted that they could just be friends.

Source: Legit.ng