A video of a Nigerian woman who went on a huge shopping spree at the market has become an online sensation.

The woman, who appears to be very rich and affluent, bought a large amount of food and fruits to stock up her house for the coming weeks.

She showed off her purchases in the video, which included various kinds of meat, fish, vegetables, grains, spices, snacks, drinks, and more.

She also filled her fridge with different flavours of juices and fruit, which some people might regard as wasteful and extravagant.

Some people said he spend 1.5 million. Photo credit: TikTok/jacbellmedia

Source: TikTok

She asked her viewers to guess how much money she spent on all the items, and some of them guessed that it could be as high as 1.5 million naira.

The video has generated a lot of buzz and feedback from social media users, who were stunned by her lavish and luxurious lifestyle.

Some of them praised her for being successful and generous, while others criticised her for being ostentatious and insensitive.

The video has also sparked a discussion about the economic and social inequality in Nigeria, where many people live in poverty and hunger.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ebuka Obojiofor said:

Ibrahimfatió:

NdiomaekAlot:

Useró872607954130:

User7383837:

"Try putting veggies in zip locks first. works better for me."

