A viral video shows a woman ditching a motorbike for a flashy car that stopped beside her

The video captures the moment a woman on a commercial motorbike accepts an invitation from a man in a luxurious car and hops in

The clip has sparked curiosity and speculation among social media users, who wonder if the woman is someone’s girlfriend or just looking for a better life

A woman’s shocking decision to abandon a commercial bike for a flashy car has gone viral on the internet.

The video, which has been circulating on various social media platforms, shows a woman who was riding on a commercial motorbike, also known as an okada, in a busy street.

Lady did not hesitate much before jumping of of bike. Photo credit: TikTok/@okikiola_lawan

Source: TikTok

A man in a luxurious car, possibly a Camry lexus, rolled down his window and called out to her. A man in a luxurious car, possibly a Camry lexus, rolled down his window and called out to her.

The woman, without hesitation, jumped off the motorbike and ran towards the car, leaving the stunned bike rider behind.

The video has attracted over a thousands of views and comments from curious and amused netizens, who wondered about the relationship between the woman and the man, and the motive behind her action.

Some speculated that the woman was someone’s girlfriend who was cheating on him with a richer man, while others suggested that the woman was just looking for a better life and seized the opportunity.

The video has also sparked debates about the moral and social implications of such behaviour.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tony reacted:

"So tell me y we no go use una do rituals. person weyU never know well u just followed him once. one chance."

Kikii 9 said:

"Just for the money."

DotheLoW wrote:

"Medical completed here we go soon."

Stanley commented:

"They just activated this one release clause."

Ibadan700:

"Big Lemon. Na baba house direct."

Josh Kora:

"Personal terms agreed. here we go announcement soon."

Lady comes down from okada, quickly jumps inside land cruiser

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman alighting a boda boda (okada) to get into a swanky Toyota Land Cruiser has left netizens in stitches.

The video circulating in the Twitter (X) app saw the woman and the boda boda guy stuck in traffic.

A Toyota Land Cruiser was also caught up in traffic, and soon, the lady and the motorist began conversing.

Source: Legit.ng