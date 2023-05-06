A young Nigerian lady who followed her dream of owning a grocery business in the UK despite her mum's opposition has stirred reactions

The lady said that she had to quickly block her mother on all her social media accounts before going ahead with her business plan

Many people who reacted to the lady's story prayed that she would succeed greatly in her endeavour

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young Nigerian lady, @chiomabrown__, has in a video narrated how she had to make a big move to start her grocery store (crayfish) business in the UK.

She revealed in a video that when she told her mother about the idea, she kicked against it, saying it would ruin her reputation. The lady said she did not want the discouragement, so she blocked her on social media.

The lady said she is old to think for herself. Photo source: @chiomabrown

Source: TikTok

Lady followed her dream in UK

The lady added that she could not believe that a woman who also had support when she wanted to start her business would kick against her idea.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the daughter, she is tired of someone controlling her life. In a separate clip, the lady danced in her big and flourishing grocery store.

Watch one of her videos below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ronke Raji said:

"Sometimes you have to do what’s best for YOU. As a Nigerian first born sometimes it’s hard to pursue what you want but believe in yourself."

Zaabu said:

"I am moving to London soon, I will support your business. I pray over your business, may success and favor follow you."

NeurodivergentCoachSatta said:

"My sister I am rooting for you. I know your struggle. Hold your boundaries and live your life."

Bellblair said:

"I don’t know you personally but I’m proud of u!!!"

Confidence said:

"There’s a demand and someone will definitely need to supply, rooting for you all through."

Christen Bryant said:

"You will be successful!"

Dupy Babs NLICF said:

"Congratulations dear, may God be with you always."

Lady succeded as crayfish seller

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady showed that one could use heartbreak as fuel to fulfil a personal goal. She revealed that her ex left her because she was hawking crayfish.

Jumping on a viral TikTok challenge, the lady had bags of the food item on her head. Seconds into the video, she transitioned into a CEO.

Beautiful lady assisted mum inside market

In similar news, a beautiful lady, @dammy70580, helping her mother to sell pepper in the market, has made a short video of herself at the woman's store.

Calling herself a pepper seller's daughter, the lady told people not to wish her evil, saying her pepper seller mum does not need that in her life.

Source: Legit.ng