A TikTok video of a young woman trying fufu and egusi for the first time has gone viral

The woman, who was with her partner, tasted the mussel and seemed to enjoy the flavour of the garri and egusi

The lovers were in a public place where they had a meal and a private chat

Fufu and egusi are popular Nigerian dishes made from cassava and melon seeds respectively.

They are often eaten with soup and meat or fish. A TikTok video of a young woman trying fufu and egusi for the first time has gained attention.

The lady, who was with her partner, had a quick taste of the food and seemed to enjoy it.

Many people on TikTok were amused by the woman’s reaction and commented on her video.

Some praised her for being adventurous, while others joked that she would soon become addicted to garri and egusi.

Chukwudubemt Y reacted:

"Bro you thought her how to eat the fufu very well."

User738373736:

"This was how i met your mother."

Sidwayne001 wrote:

"Princess before She didn't understand but she see the took her around faces like they talking about her."

Tobyforge30 commented:

"The guy is proud of his convert."

Mawobe animashaun:

"Someone can not eat in peace again."

PrecioUs:

"What's jagaban doing behind there."

KaKa:

"The girl was like "what are they saying" as a sabi boy he quickly explain so the babe no go dey overthink."

Absurd_form:

"When I eat fish and chips and nobody videos me."

Megan Fletcher:

"She is chewing the fufu instead of swallowing."

