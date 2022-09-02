A Nigerian woman went shopping in a market in UK, buying and speaking Yoruba language as if she was in Nigeria

The woman said the market gave Lagos vibe with the floor display of food provisions like yam and other items

Many people who were wowed by her video said they would like to visit the same people whenever they are in London

A Nigerian woman has made a video of a market in Packham Rye Lane that looks very much like a local trading centre in Nigeria.

In the clip, wares were displayed on the floor and the environment bears striking similar to any popular Lagos market with the way buying and selling activities were going on.

The woman bought some pepper while in the UK market. Photo source: TikTok/@ibadan_uk_market

Nigerian woman bought pepper

The woman said that she decided to visit the market to experience what many people have spoken about it. At a stand, she bought a plate of pepper from an oyinbo man.

While transacting, she spoke Yoruba to the man as if she was conversing with someone back in Lagos state.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments with more than 200 shares.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Queen Ariyike said:

"this is Lagos Island."

She replied:

"Honestly it’s giving Lagos island vibe."

Antonia said:

"I do same too when I visit London."

She replied:

"That’s the best thing to do o London people are enjoying cheap and fresh African food."

Temitayo said:

"I was at Peckam last week. I bought so many things before going back to Newcastle the best was buying snails. I bought some clothes 3 for £10."

She responded:

"I saw snails too , London people are enjoying."

Another local market in London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady with the TikTok handle @choplife_advocate shared a video showing a very popular market, Barking, that looks like a busy scene in Lagos state.

Filming the UK market, the lady said that the place bears a striking semblance to Oyinbo market in Ebute Meta, Lagos.

The Barking trading centre has goods displayed on the floor. There was even a bunch of brooms in a basket.

