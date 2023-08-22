A father’s generous gift of a house to his daughter has captured the hearts of many people on TikTok

The daughter shared a video of the stunning property that her father surprised her with, saying he wanted to make her life easier

The lady was overjoyed by the amazing gesture, which showed how much her father cared for her

A heartwarming video of a father who gifted his daughter a beautiful house has gone viral on TikTok.

The daughter posted a clip of the gorgeous property that her father bought for her, expressing her gratitude and happiness.

People said the lady does not look too excited. Photo credit: TikTok/@saustinna

Source: TikTok

She revealed that her father wanted to make her life more comfortable and secure by giving her such a generous present.

The lady was ecstatic and emotional at the incredible surprise, which showed how much her father loved her and how close their bond was.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@User5137902231627 reacted:

"I am curious which type of Dad be specific."

@Ayodeji wrote:

"To Us who aren't expecting anything from parent let getter here."

@Favour kadiri:

"This would be me gifting my dad a house for being my father."

@jemilatuU wetani:

"Hmmm dad promise me a house too but things did not go the way he play he later pass away. Congratulations dear."

LoveBug:

"This is nice. My kids will post something like this one day."

@tGRAHAM A:

"So where did some of us pass sowutuom anaa."

@lamVICTORIA:

"God please uplift and protect my father and mother."

@santy_a:

"God locate me too."

@Michelle:

"Mine went to bUy milk and never came back."

@AsanteHene:

"Please I am a husband material ooo full length."

@Tricia noble:

"Me to my future kids but let the poor breathe."

Father gifts daughter fine house on her 13th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man had surprised his 13-year-old daughter with a bungalow house on her birthday.

Avee-Ashanti Shabazz, an Alabama, US resident was seen in a photo shared on his Facebook page handing the young girl the key to the house.

Shabazz said he gave her the house as a birthday gift to put the young girl in a position to live her chosen life while still being young and full of life.

Source: Legit.ng