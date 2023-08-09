Social media users have reacted to a trending video of a young girl and her father playing early in the room

According to the girl, her father caught her making a TikTok video early in the morning when there were chores to do

Some netizens, however, criticised the way in which the duo played, while others saw nothing wrong with it

A Nigerian girl, Barakat, has caused a stir after she shared a video in which she was playing with her dad.

The short clip started with Barakat dancing before a camera before her dad appeared from a doorway and got close to his daughter.

The man then faked beating her and then grabbed her from behind.

According to Barakat, her dad caught her making a TikTok video early in the morning when they were plenty of house chores to do.

Many people found it hard to believe that a father would hold and play with his daughter in such a manner.

Watch the video below:

Netizens argue over whether or not he's her father

perry said:

"U sure say na ur papa be this."

Tolani said:

"Some of una lack fatherly love."

@preshofficial said:

"Ur papa still Dey follow you shine teethcome meet mine."

ambalioyinkansola said:

"Some people for this comment section lack father's love nah y Dem dey cap rubbish."

Bossjay said:

"Nigerian papa no fit hold there female Pikin like that na slap supposed follow your face."

user3320177108263 said:

"Ur papa grab u like rat onsiwin eniyan."

Hunterman_96 said:

"But he like say this girl papa borrow money from this man and as per say dem no see the money pay back….na why na why na wh.

"Your papa or your husband…..Iyawo arugbo."

Iampretty❤️ said:

"Like say na my father by now that phone for no dey."

