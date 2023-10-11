The cleric who said Davido and Chioma would welcome twins has shared details of other couples who got the same blessings through his prophecies

In a post on Facebook, Pastor Gospel Agochukwu shared pictures as proof as he bragged about the power of prayer

The man of God's post has since stirred different reactions on social media, as some netizens thanked God

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Pastor Gospel Agochukwu has been trending online hours after the reports of David Adeleke Davido and Chioma Rowland, aka Chef Chi, welcoming twins went viral.

Agochuwku made headlines in November 2022 after he revealed that God told him Davido and Chioma would welcome twins after the death of their son, Ifeanyi.

Pastor Agochukwu had prophesied that Davido and Chioma would carry twins. Credit: @davido Facebook: @Shekinah Arena Gospel Ministry

Source: Instagram

While Davido and Chioma or any member of the Adeleke family are yet to confirm the news, Pastor Agochuwku, in a post on his church's Facebook page, shared other pictures of couples who welcomed twins through his prophecies.

In a caption of the post, the cleric wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"My prayers impregnates women with twins. I prophesy anyone in your Life or family who needs a child receives twins as you share this prayer twice. Evang Dr Gospel Agochukwu Jp."

See the post below:

People react to Evang Agochukwu's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, see them below:

Owusu Benjamin Kwame:

"Pastor you no Sabi back pikin."

Itz Winna Man:

"Indeed yu are a man of God.....sir I received frm yur Grace to formtion...Amen."

Abraham A Ehindero:

"Amen, What a powerful God we serve congratulations to chioma and davido on the arrival of their twins, our God is powerful and God can not do doesn't exist."

Ifunanya Favour:

"Immediately I saw the news I remember your prophecy."

Aniema Eshiet:

"I received the message in Jesus name amen."

What Davido's brother said amid reports of singer and Chioma welcoming twins

In another report via Legit.ng, Davido's brother, Adewale Adeleke, seemingly confirmed reports that the singer welcomed twins.

Adewale gave fans a clue as he took to social media to express gratitude to God.

In a post he made on X, he wrote:

"We thank God."

Though he did not mention why he was thanking God, netizens are assuming it has to do with Davido welcoming twins.

Source: Legit.ng