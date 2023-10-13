Davido's alleged American side chick Anita Brown has, once again, called him out on social media

In a post online, the US model revealed she had had her way with many men in Nigeria and America

Anita added that she could have dealt with the singer's billionaire dad if she wanted to

Anita Brown has resumed her rant about Davido, and this time, she threw Nigerians into the mix.

The US model seemed to have a problem with the fact that Nigerians adore Davido, as she revealed she has had her way with many men in the country and in America.

She added that she could have dealt with the singer's billionaire dad if she wanted to and urged Nigerians to stop being pathetic.

Anita also said that Nigerians have made it look like she called Davido out to elevate her social status.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Anita Brown's post

The call-out got Nigerians bashing the US model and also knocking Davido over his infidelity.

Read some comments below:

ogaslove:

"I just wish all unfaithful partners could meet people like Anita."

ladyque_1:

"Even Jesus rested on the 7th day. Anita rest in Jesus name."

ayomide.ayodeji:

"You called the most populous black nation small? Anita Ogun pa e ooo."

kharma111:

"Na David I blame for all this nonsense and disrespect!…I no blame her."

moyotheshawty:

"Delusion at its all time high because I’m so tired of this woman at this point"

justola_:

"God please take this disease away from David life. Bury it where no one can see it in Jesus name. "

adukee___________:

"Call Anita oo tell her make she con Dey go far away ntor Anita rest."

emacomez:

"Did Anita just call Nigeria a little country. Indeed she’s thirsty."

