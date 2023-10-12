Nigerian singer Davido gave his fans (30 billion gang) another bragging rights with his latest accomplishment

The DMW boss, who reportedly welcomed a set of bouncing twins, became the first African musician with the highest number of followers on Instagram

Music lovers took to various social media platforms to announce their admiration for the Timeless hitmaker while noting his latest feat

Nigerian singer Davido made his fans proud by being the first African musician with the largest number of followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

The Afrobeats superstar, who allegedly welcomed twins with his lovely wife Chioma Rowland in the US, is in an all-around celebratory mood.

Davido becomes first African artist to hit 28m followers on Instagram Credit: @davido

The Timeless hitmaker recently migrated to 28 million followers, a feat his peers are yet to achieve on the aesthetic social platform.

Davido’s fans celebrate his recent accomplishment

danokinq:

"OBO for a reason ."

gold_macaulay:

"Normally Davido nah big name."

Cgu6x:

"As e born twins, more followers follow up…. The twins na really big blessings ."

umuahiabioz:

"All this followes no get money to full up stadium for am ."

pre_xle:

"Bot followers 28million but e no fit sell out stadium concerts dey play my fans."

keywordblog:

"He's the biggest, he should have more than that, YES he should know that."

Davido's elder brother Adewale thanks God following news of twins

Nigerian singer Davido's brother, Adewale Adeleke, may have confirmed reports that the singer recently welcomed a set of twins.

Recall that there have been speculations about the DMW boss and his wife, Chioma Rowland, recently welcoming twins.

While neither Davido nor his wife officially confirmed the news, the singer's elder brother thanked God.

How Anita Brown congratulated Davido and Chioma

Legit.ng reported Anita Brown penned a congratulatory message to Davido and Chioma over the rumours of them welcoming a set of twins.

The US model, in an address to her fans, congratulated the celebrity couple on becoming parents.

She expressed hope for a better future for Davido and Chioma.

