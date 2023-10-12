A man has called out Davido for reportedly welcoming a set of twins with Chioma less than a year after Ifeanyi passed on

According to the man, the DMW label boss impregnated Chioma when she was mourning Ifeanyi

He also advised Davido to learn self-control, and his tweet sparked reactions, with some netizens calling for his arrest

Amid congratulatory messages pouring in for singer David Adeleke Davido and his wife Chioma Rowland over the reports of them welcoming twins in the US, a man stood out as he chose to drag the DMW label owner instead.

The man identified as Oriretan Honour on X, formerly known as Twitter, said it was unwise for Davido to welcome new babies less than a year after Ifeanyi passed on.

Man says Davido made an unwise decision by impregnating Chioma while she was mourning. Credit: @davido

Oriretan Honour calculated that Davido impregnated Chioma four months after Ifeanyi died, adding that he didn't let her mourn well.

He wrote on Twitter:

"OBO, it's unwîse welcoming twins when is not even up to 1yr Ifeanyi dîed.More unwîse impregnating Chioma amidst sorrôw exactly 4mons after Ifeanyi dîed.Most unwîse not letting her mourn very well but móan yet u claim to love the boy. Learn priority,control ur 'below'.Dont be unwîse."

See his tweet below:

People react as man drags Davido for reportedly welcoming twins

See some of the reactions that trailed the tweet below:

RobinsonGodspo1:

"When you will sleep in jail."

jayboiEmmanuel:

"Let think before we post. If it get to davido how do you think he will feel. Just because you won chase clout."

Lil_Blinkz1:

"Davido no dey waste to pregnant a woman."

Justin76811759

"I just feel like meeting you one on one..That day ehhhh. One of us must be deposited to the mortuary."

Anthony81371946:

"Mr Unwise take it easy. This is not the way to go."

Uche Maduagwu congratulates Davido and Chioma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Uche Maduagwu sent his good wishes to Davido and Chioma over the rumours of them welcoming a set of twins in the US.

In his message to the couple, Uche bragged about being a prophet.

The actor also clapped back at those who criticised him about the prophecy he made five years ago about Chioma welcoming twins.

