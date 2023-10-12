A man’s daring encounter with a cheetah in a vast and desolate forest has taken TikTok by storm

The video shows the man standing fearlessly as two cheetahs sprint towards him, but only one reaches him while the other veers off

The man commands the cheetah to lie down and feeds him some meat, stroking his head as he eats

A breathtaking video of a man’s close encounter with a cheetah in the middle of a remote and barren forest has captivated thousands of TikTok users.

The video, which was posted by the man himself, shows him standing calmly and confidently as two majestic cheetahs race towards him from opposite directions.

Man was seen feeding cheetah. Photo credit: TikTok/@tipsheomoi

Source: TikTok

However, only one of the cheetahs reaches him, while the other one changes course at the last moment.

The man greets the cheetah with a friendly voice and instructs him to lie down on the ground.

He then offers him a large piece of meat, which the cheetah eagerly devours, while the man gently strokes his head and back.

The video has gone viral on TikTok, attracting over thousands of views and comments, with many people expressing their admiration for the man’s bravery and his special bond with the wild animal.

Some also wondered how he managed to train the cheetah and what was his story behind this amazing adventure.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

TheVeraciousPodcast reacted:

"The way he snapped into that bowl."

Barry coiffure said:

"This man always stand at the heaven gate."

Jonny Bravo wrote:

"This is a clear sighn God has givin dominion over all He created on earth."

Skyzimzam:

"This brother is gifted."

Supah_Acandice:

"Now this is how wazungu think US as African lives."

iWork:

"One day my brother."

Man 'stands' with lions in photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Sani Yusuf, has set social media abuzz with photos of him posing with a pack of lions.

He captioned the photos with "Conquer your fears. Achievement unlocked".

While Legit.ng cannot at the moment of writing this report verify the pictures, a closer look at Sani's profile shows he is a voracious traveller who has been to 62 cities in 33 countries.

Source: Legit.ng