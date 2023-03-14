A video of a man who has been living with a lioness for more than 11 years has emerged on Tiktok

In the viral video, the man walked towards the gigantic animal and sat down beside the lioness, that was also sitting majestically

Many social media users who reacted to the video wished they could also be the lioness' best companion

A video of a man who said he had been living with a lioness for more than 11 years is one to raise eyebrows, and it did.

In the viral video shared by @sirgathelioness, the man could be seen confidently sitting with the big lioness without fear.

Man raises lioness for 11 years. Photo credit: @sirgathelioness Source: Tiktok

The man also indicated that it is possible to gain the trust of the predatory animal if she could also be assured of one's trust.

Living together for 11 years

The man indicated that he has been living with her for over a decade, and in those years, the lioness has come to see him as family.

As of the time of the report, the video has gathered over two million likes with over 3000 comments on Tiktok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Democracy_Killed_Socrates reacted:

"Lions seems to be the most-social of all cats, it makes sense that a Lion would form a social bond with a caregiver."

@Kowalski said:

"A Lioness at their finest, such a proud, respectable animal. They will be missed if they're destroyed."

@Snow blower commented:

"At first you protect them, then they protect you."

@Christian also reacted:

"The lion. What a beautiful sight to see."

@Marla_Elena also said:

"Simply marvellous...t lsy dream to meet and love them!!"

@user35737474 said:

"I'm sure the lion tamer knows more about the dangers then random people online."

@dabi_wife also commented:

"i wish i could be friends w a lion."

@Jet-Machine_R/X also wrote:

"Its all about respect."

@Zaddy_goku also reacted:

"For anyone wondering why the lion don't just have him as a snack is becuase the lion veiws him as it s parents and a lion won't eat it's parents."

@Spicybigtoeenchilada also said:

"If someone/thing tried to attack him run the lion would 100% defend and that's it."

@BigWhiteDaddy also commented:

"Yall are upset you don't have a best Friend of a llon to protect you."

Watch the video below:

