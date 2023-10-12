A little girl burst into dramatic tears after she was told to write figure one inside her assignment book

The kid cried and even had the theatrics to taste her tears while she was showing her displeasure at the task

Many TikTokers found her behaviour quite funny, as some said a lot must be going through the kid's mind

A mother filmed the moment her child struggled to write number one. The kid considered it a huge task.

Sitting in front of her book with a pencil in her hand, the baby cried her eyes out while making dramatic faces.

The kid held her pencil as she tried to write number 1. Photo source: @dammygrey26

Dramatic kid crying during homework

The TikTok video showed the kid using her tongue to taste the tears rolling down her cheeks. People said she was too dramatic.

Some TikTokers said she had better start learning quickly as further mathematics awaited her.

Her mum (@dammygrey26) dropped the video that has got netizens laughing.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Amourdeni said:

"She dey drink her tears make she stay hydrated."

yabs said:

"Further maths dey wait for her."

Pheedaami Sinjen said:

"Since crèche person never rest. Omo I feel her pain jare."

joshuafavour92 said:

"Na. the real ocean eyes be this...ocean Don comot from her eyes."

Your skincare vendor said:

"She should write number 1 as how? what do you mean?"

floxy said:

"For her mind 'kukuma kill me'."

jennifernduka811 said:

"Ever since that day my mom dressed me up for sch,person neva rest."

gwendolinesanji said:

"The pain of childhood, she must b thinking what a life."

Jessica said:

"This thing wen her mama do her pain her."

Ujunwa said:

"Na me be this, chai I didn’t catch up early but when I finally did. I did well."

That_Igbo_Girl said:

"Abeg leave my baby oooo stress her."

Ama Amankwah said:

"Na by force to write number one."

user6716869745131 said:

"She was never taught abeg."

