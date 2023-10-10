A lady who called herself daddy's little girl got many talking after showing what her parent got for her

Packs of provisions, including many bottled water, were on display as people wondered if they were meant for a shop

Among those who reacted to her video were a few Nigerians who funnily asked if they were space for adopted children in her family

A young Nigerian lady has made a video to show how much her daddy has been treating her well as the home's lastborn.

The lady (@life_0f_urias), who said she is popularly called a daddy's girl, displayed massive provisions in her room.

The lady showed many packs of water. Photo source: @life_0f_urias

Source: TikTok

2023 MackBook gift from dad to daughter

Among the items in the video were packs of bottled water. Many people wondered if she was getting set to open a provision shop.

In addition to everything, her father also bought her a 2023 Macbook. As TikTokers argued in her comment section, others said that it is really good to be rich.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Magic said:

"And dem wan kill one girl because of iPhone 8."

BIG_LUX said:

"When will you people realize that first daughters are really the daddy’s girls?"

zini said:

"I no know the kind last born wey I be."

olakunle said:

"In case you need husband yes i do the cooking yes i do the cleaning."

crybaybee3 said:

"Na provision shop you wan open."

Benson said:

"I dey find daddy’s girl when go spoil me oo, follow back oo."

Bobby Shanky said:

"Can I be your boyfriend?"

Omowunmi said:

"Abeg you get space for your family?? make I join as Last born 002."

Kewanghe said:

"Daddy's girl is mostly the first born."

Pre~Cious said:

"This one carry evidence…I love thissss."

Source: Legit.ng