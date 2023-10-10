A lady captured one of the tasks she performed as a chief flight attendant before an aeroplane took off

After the lady shut a CRJ900 plane's door, she addressed the passengers aboard on some safety rules

Nigerians in her comment section found her accent funny as spoke, wondering if that was how she normally talks

A flight attendant showed the moment she closed the entrance door of a CRJ900 aeroplane before a flight.

After shutting the door and ensuring everything was in place, she (@petersondoris) went to the public address system and gave passengers instructions in a video.

The attendant spoke into the plane's public addressing system. Photo source: @petersondoris

Source: TikTok

Flight attendant closed door

Many Nigerians who had not boarded a plane before were amazed by her calmness and the door's automation as she pressed a button.

Some TikTokers said that if they were on the plane, they would ensure the door was well closed even after she had shut it.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Gemma Lonsdale said:

"If you never enter plane before please gather here."

Oma said:

"So naso una dey talk, person no go hear anything aside from 'thank you'."

Mein_Chris said:

"My mind every second: 'did you close the door well?'."

Anita Blinks said:

"Your English pass MTN people own oo."

CHRISTIANSANTUS joked:

"Lock the door well oooo,nothing like pilot wait make I lock door well."

Odogwu’s wife wondered:

"So if mobiles phones are turned off how do these passengers take videos."

elegant wondered:

"Na English she dey talk?"

Kelvin_Debrynar said:

"I should turn off my phone ah ah madam u no want make i take pictures. I have to impress my enemies na."

baastory said:

"If this lady is ur girlfriend and she’s speaking with another guy how u go hear am."

Dellex4real said:

"They always talk as if dey dnt want us too hear wat dey saying."

Flight attendance met Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a gorgeous Nigerian flight attendant, @asanwaofficial, shared a video that showed her short meeting with popular Nigerian musician, Portable, on an aeroplane.

Standing beside the pretty attendant, Portable said:

"As you are my friend, your friend is my friend."

Source: Legit.ng