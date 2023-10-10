Flight Attendant Closes Aeroplane’s Door, Speaks Funny Accent Into Microphone, Video Creates Buzz
- A lady captured one of the tasks she performed as a chief flight attendant before an aeroplane took off
- After the lady shut a CRJ900 plane's door, she addressed the passengers aboard on some safety rules
- Nigerians in her comment section found her accent funny as spoke, wondering if that was how she normally talks
A flight attendant showed the moment she closed the entrance door of a CRJ900 aeroplane before a flight.
After shutting the door and ensuring everything was in place, she (@petersondoris) went to the public address system and gave passengers instructions in a video.
Flight attendant closed door
Many Nigerians who had not boarded a plane before were amazed by her calmness and the door's automation as she pressed a button.
Some TikTokers said that if they were on the plane, they would ensure the door was well closed even after she had shut it.
Gemma Lonsdale said:
"If you never enter plane before please gather here."
Oma said:
"So naso una dey talk, person no go hear anything aside from 'thank you'."
Mein_Chris said:
"My mind every second: 'did you close the door well?'."
Anita Blinks said:
"Your English pass MTN people own oo."
CHRISTIANSANTUS joked:
"Lock the door well oooo,nothing like pilot wait make I lock door well."
Odogwu’s wife wondered:
"So if mobiles phones are turned off how do these passengers take videos."
elegant wondered:
"Na English she dey talk?"
Kelvin_Debrynar said:
"I should turn off my phone ah ah madam u no want make i take pictures. I have to impress my enemies na."
baastory said:
"If this lady is ur girlfriend and she’s speaking with another guy how u go hear am."
Dellex4real said:
"They always talk as if dey dnt want us too hear wat dey saying."
