A 2-year-old baby "genius" amazed many with his brilliance as he solved nine mathematics questions

As the kid worked on the question that should be too complex for his age, a voice could be heard in the background

Many TikTokers said that the kid knew too much for his age as they hoped conventional school would not change him

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A smart two-year-old boy has stirred massive reactions online after confidently solving mathematics questions on the board.

A TikTok account (@nnwonderland) shared the video and said that the lesson was from Basic Education Certificate Education (BECE) questions meant for JSS 3.

The kid wrote each answer on the board. Photo source: @nnwonderland

Source: TikTok

Kid conquered mathematics questions

The kid wrote answers in front of each question as if he saw the answers somewhere. Many praised his brilliance.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Some adults who watched his clip said they tried hard to keep up with the two-year-old boy as he was working.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

BOBOO joked:

"So doctors start at 2 with their handwritings."

@carla23 said:

"At this time smartness is a calling from God."

Mr.peroxide said:

"Me counting fingers silently."

nasuunasmall said:

"This baby lived before."

PetGlam2 said:

"With that handwriting he'll be a doctor for sure."

Wycky said:

"A you sure he's from this world."

Malaika store said:

"Protect him Very Intelligent boy."

Cher said:

"Send him straight to grade 12."

Diana mpole said:

"Reincarnation of a genius in this boy."

farryfridah1 said:

"He will still need baby class for the handwriting at least."

omarjatta992 said:

"May God. This is too much. May God bless the boy. Ameen.

Mohau Wiser Greatness said

"He is ready for first year at Harvard university."

zaza said:

"For real at 2 can he be the friend of my daughter she is 2 years too."

Baby in diaper read

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared by @marthaline347 on TikTok captured a baby pronouncing words written on different cards as a female voice told him "good job".

The kid flipped out each card after pronouncing the words on them. Though he hummed some, the woman behind the camera called each word clearly after him.

Source: Legit.ng