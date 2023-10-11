A video showing the moment a young man cooked for a traffic warden has caught attention online

The man approached the uniformed man and asked what he would like for lunch

The man responded that he would appreciate chicken and chips, and he went on to make it possible

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

A traffic warden was working tirelessly on a hot afternoon when a young man approached him.

After greeting him, The man asked what he would like for lunch, and the man responded excitedly.

Man cooks lunch for traffice warden. Photo credit: TikTok/@I_am_pola

Source: TikTok

The man quickly said he would appreciate fried chicken and chips, his favorite as he indicated.

After the young man got the response he began to cook the chicken and chips in a way that he requested.

Few moments later, he brought the food and the was so happy as he thanked him for his generosity.

In another scene the man was seen happily doing his work after eating the work.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mayo reacted:

"Lastma sabi chicken and chips?"

Wharskheed said:

"I swear I like that man he Dey always gimme joy if am seeing him on my way to lkeja."

Mumcy Elena wrote:

"This man no dey ever taya."

Emmy Horla commented:

"You don boost the energy like that."

PrettyPatricia:

"If you're having a bad day and yoU see this man on Obafemi awolowo way, yoU go just happy immediately."

Victor6363y3:

"I know this man in Lagos. If you are going to ikeja."

Cj littles:

"This man over the years ..still the same energy O."

Dee:

"I know this man he's always dancing."

lyinomj:

"This man is always a vibe on the road so nice of you."

Fateermaa:

"I know this man... I see him a lot anytime l pass that area."

Mide:

"I've been seeing himhe's so joyous he's always dancing God bless you and him."

Ifeoluwa:

"Chicken and chips is my favorite food."

Nigerian man comes back to reward someone gave him free food

In another inspiring story, Legit.ng related that a Nigerian returned to reward a woman who gave her food when he was in need.

The man who wanted to show his undeserved kindness, gave the woman a house.

The woman was filled with joy as she received the gift.

Source: Legit.ng