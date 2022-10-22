A man has narrated how things turned around for a food seller who showed an act of kindness to a customer

The customer had been receiving free food from the seller for a long time before he finally made it big in life

After securing a huge job, the man remembered the food seller and acquired an expensive house for her as appreciation

A food seller has become a proud owner of a house after showing kindness to a young man.

The kind food seller had been offering free food to the young man and even selling on credit to him.

The young man got suspicious to know why she treated him nicely, and finally, the woman opened up about her reason.

Food seller opens up

The food vendor said she sees him as a great man in future and would love to be part of his growth.

Not so long after their experience, the man landed a huge job and got a house for the vendor who was nice to him.

Goodnewsbringer who shared the story via Twitter said:

"My neighbour told me about this restaurant woman who gave him food on credit for months. She later started giving him free food. He got suspicious and told his friends. His friends said maybe the woman has feelings 4 him. Later he met the woman and she told him she sees him as a great man in future. He is now working at a big company and has given the woman a house."

