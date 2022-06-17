A young Nigerian man, Noah, was challenged to finish his food on time so that he can get free N5000 cash

Noah devoured his plate of spaghetti and chicken in minutes without as much as catching his breathe

Many Nigerians were amazed at the speed the man dedicated to finishing his food after he was promised money

A young Nigerian content creator with the TikTok handle @theasherkine who goes around rewarding people for completing fun tasks has challenged a stranger called Noah.

In a video that has gathered thousands of views, @theasherkine said he would give Noah the sum of N5000 if he finishes his food before him.

The young man devoured his plate of food quickly and got the money. Photo source: TikTok

Source: UGC

Noah meant business

With two plates of spaghetti and chicken before them, the two men set down to work. Noah placed his piece of chicken by the side and feasted on the spaghetti first.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He employed the use of his hands and abandoned his spoon. To ensure he does not fail the task, he ate the crumbs on the table.

When @theasherkine saw that he could not keep up with Noah's energy and speed, he gave him the N5000 reward.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

hairbymide_ said:

"First of all he put the chicken aside. chai."

Ayodeji said:

"Him no wan hear say one grain remain for plate."

The last playboy said:

"That plate of spaghetti was the ark and Noah was in control."

tobi olayinka said:

"Noah wey Dey hungry before."

dorcasdosh22 said:

"Its like you don’t know that feelings of eating free sweet food and getting free 5k omo."

Grace Idowu said:

"It’s how you gave up for me and just gave him the money."

Sing and collect N10k free money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showed the moment a young Nigerian man challenged a lady to a lyric competition.

He said if she can sing Asake's Palazzo song word for word, she stands to win N10,000. Without thinking twice, with an airpod plugged in an ear, the lady started the rendition, pronouncing all the words well.

When the man saw that he was already losing the battle and the lady is good, he backed down on his words. He said he is not going to give the lady anything.

Source: Legit.ng