A video that has been making rounds on social media shows a hilarious scene of a Nigerian woman who lives a luxurious life with a gateman and a maid in her house.

The woman was shocked to find out that her gateman and maid were secretly dating each other and sneaking into his room when she was away.

Madam confronts gateman over house girl. Photo credit: TikTok/@merrygoldonunwa

Source: TikTok

She decided to confront them and demand that the gateman stop seeing the maid and focus on his job of protecting her.

The video captures the awkward moment when the woman called the gateman out and questioned him.

The video has sparked laughter and amusement among many people online who commented on the funny and bizarre situation.

The video is one of the many examples of how social media platforms can be used to share funny and entertaining content that can go viral and reach millions of people around the world.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jacksonsmith said:

"Madam U get feelings for this guy."

Mimisco reacted:

"Talk to your house girl."

Matthew_Spark wrote:

"Abeg leave gate man make e still get am clear."

Toffany coney:

"Be like say this madam get interest."

Nelsonpo123 commented:

"So what now happened."

Alexagyeit1:

"Just allow them."

DAsY:

"O my goodness my name sake."

Majork:

"Madam eye get oooo."

Kehindefatai840:

"Your gate man sabi good things o "

Regeh:

"Let the girl stay away from him nah..person no fit calm konji in peace."

Shagwello07:

"Justice for gate man, let him be na, haba abi you dey crush on him?'

Last-born229:

"My guy is not happy so he want happyness to make him happy."

TheAnonymousperson:

"Why are you blaming him when Happiness is bringing food for her na pls blame Happiness."

Cartel Man:

"How do you cage a woman that is on heat?"

Chris:

"Allow him madam he his not a kid."

