A rich young man revealed that he is on a mission to save $30m (N22,905,900,000) for his unborn kids, and he had already done $3.2m (N2,443,296,000)

The man said he wants to give his children a financial advantage that makes them each worth $160m (N122,164,800,000) at 21 years

Yet unmarried, the wise man said that he was planning to have six children in all, as many ladies praised him

A young man who described himself as an entrepreneur has shown how he plans well for his unborn children's future.

The man (@hqgotrich) opened bank accounts for his kids and saved the sum of $3.2m (N2,443,296,000). His goal is to grow their accounts to $30m (N122,164,800,000).

The young man showed the money he had saved for them. Photo source: @hqgotrich

Source: TikTok

Man opened trust fund for kids

He wants them to be worth $160m (N122,164,800,000) each by the time they turn 21 years old. The man said that people need to start normalising trust funds for their children. Many ladies praised him.

The entrepreneur said that the wealth gap between the black community must be bridged. In his words:

"My goal is to make sure my kids have an unfair advantage in the world where there are so many odds stacked against them as a black person."

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Michaelina said:

"Wish I had a dad like u. But again, I would be the mother that does this."

LALA said:

"Wow im not doing enough."

Eno said:

"Please tell me how to make the $3M."

Tacha.B said:

"That’s dope!! Absolutely amazing."

brandonswealth said:

"Yes sir exactly what I'm looking to do for my future kids aswell. Bless up."

Deimos said:

"N500k for future hospital bill."

Richard Mwai467 said:

"It's ok to fund ur kids but teach them too how to work for themselves its much safer for them."

Ministering _Realtor said:

"Finally somebody said it. I totally believe in this."

Matilda said:

"This is really inspiring. Definitely setting a great example for us!"

Source: Legit.ng