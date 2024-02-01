A Nigerian man said he was making good money when he was participating in the National Youth Service, NYSC

The man said he was doing other things that were giving him money, and he was not depending on the N33,000 NYSC stipend

He said he was conducting extra classes for students, and his monthly income climbed to N163,000

A man who has passed out of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has narrated how he made N163,000 monthly.

In a post he made on X, the man, Oyiga Michael, said he was not depending entirely on the monthly stipend given to him by the NYSC.

He said he was conducting extra classes for his students in the school where he underwent his NYSC.

Micheal said:

"Posted to a Secondary school. N33k allawee. N20k salary. Ran After school lessons. N4k per student. I had over 20 students from different classes. That’s like 80k also, Extra class. For WAEC students, N2k. Had like 15. That’s like N30k. Me I no really suffer."

Reactions to Michael's story

@Holar_Folarin said:

"You were lucky to be in a good school that pays. Trust me most private school don't pay a dime."

@DavidNwajibia commented:

"You get luck say you dey town, I was posted in Ika lga, na you go dey help the community out of your own pocket."

@5vvive reacted:

"You were just lucky sha. In some schools the students no even send if they understand. Make dem just go house."

@PlutoWaayy commented:

"Your brain dey hot... Me wey my own cold I dey stake the 33k for sporty.. 6 months and counting, I never win big, but hopefully February allawee go bring that dough in. 500 odds or nothing."

