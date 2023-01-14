A class of school children demonstrated their future career ambitions in front of their teacher in a video posted on TikTok

The video shows the kids, 17 in number individually showing what they want to become when they grow up

Presently, the video has gathered thousands of engagments, including 99.9k likes, over 1.2k shares and an excess of 3k comments

A teacher encouraged his students to demonstrate what they want to become in the future and the video was posted on TikTok.

The classroom video posted by @twinsdiaries shows children demonstrating their future career prospects in front of the teacher.

The school children demonstrated their future careers in front of their teacher. Photo credit: TikTok/@twinsdiaries.

All the children have different porefessions that appeal to them and which they want to work towards achieving.

School children demonstrating future career

Some of the children stood out because of the profession they picked and how they demonstrated it.

A school girl who said she wants to be a dancer demonstrated hers by performing nice dance steps.

Another child said he wants to be a soldier and he equally demonstrated with an imaginary gun in his hands.

There is also a child who wants to be a pastor and he seems to have got all the attention in the comment section as people pray for his dream to come true.

Reactions from TikTok users

@Miz Sandy said:

"Sir please with all due respect lemme just say that God will bless you for me."

@Minister of Dbee Affairs said:

"By 15 years, they’ll all change their mind."

@Reign reacted:

"Pastor dream will come true the rest I don't know."

@Joyce Echendu commented:

"I said I was going to be a nurse, now I'm a programmer."

@Tindo Chitumba said:

"The solder nailed it."

@Cizko_1 said:

"The girl who choosed pilot she really pursue her dream she fits a pilot pls help her."

Video of a teacher teaching children how to dance

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a group of children in their school uniform danced with their teacher.

The teacher taught the children how to dance to Odo by Kizz Daniel.

They watched their teacher's dance steps and copied her moves nicely and in a funny way too.

When the video was posted on TikTok, the teacher got a lot of praises from parents.

