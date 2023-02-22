A beutiful young lady with wealthy parents has captured the many Rolls Royce cars in their house

The lady who gave a tour of some of the expensive rides showed people how they wash the cars weekly

Speaking about the custom features that came with each, many TikTokers told her to keep sharing videos

A young lady (@wockpedia) from a very rich home has shared a video showing the different Rolls Royce her parents has in their garage.

The lady who dedicates her page to showing off her parents' wealth said that no matter the hate people give her, she will keep displaying how privileged she is.

Many people agreed that the lady's parents are indeed rich. Photo source: @wockpedia

Rolls Royce Phatom and Ghost also in the garage

In the video that has stirred massive reactions on TikTok, the lady talked about the custom cars in her house and their lovely features.

Many people who reacted to her video said that the lady is the definition of a rich kid. TikTokers wanted to know where her home is.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500,000 comments with more than 7,300 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

Sinaya said:

"I LOVE THIS."

k said:

"Called me broke in 2 languages."

Selia said:

"Keep on flexing baeee. I’m living through you!"

444 said:

"The purple interior is actually everything!"

Lanise said:

"I’m not a car fanatic…but I NEED that umbrella in my Camry!"

Sunkissed & Will Black love said:

"Girl nothing but love. People who get mad about seeing others do well will always be weird to me."

Peyton Sherman said:

"Definitely keep posting I love watch people be successful."

