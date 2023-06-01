A lovely father joined his children in their backyard activity, and they all played with sand as they pretended to cook

The man in a wrapper stirred the water and leaves inside a small container as he acted as if what they were doing was real

People who saw that the father played along well with his daughters said the kids would love him for it

A father tied a wrapper and joined his kids where they were playing with sand to cook a "meal". The man humoured them and played along.

The man (@youngdaddy.official) mixed sand and water as they sat. His kids handled other parts of the fake cooking activity they were into. The man even "tasted" what he "cooked."

Many loved how the dad dedicated much time to play with his family. Photo source: @youngdaddy.official

Source: TikTok

Father "cooks" with his kids

While he was busy stirring leaves inside a small bowl of water, his kids were also busy. After the "cooking" was done, they sat together to "taste it".

Many people who loved the time the man devoted to his kids said his daughters would be so close to him.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Seema bee said:

"Play with your children baba. it's a gift from God enjoy."

ogeychi_tonia222 said:

"Pablo don turn chef."

Alice said:

"You will be hearing the next day daddy come let's go and play."

Events by Avo said:

"You just brought back my childhood memories…bless you and your girls."

Creamy Kimberly said:

"If na my papa now e go ask me if na my mate he be."

Nana Adwoa said:

"And I did same thing when I was in my childhood I still remember paa, I use to cook Gari and beans and sell, white soil,red soil and gravels."

MASK_MAN said:

"Mummy and daddy that year."

jenniferjude said:

"This kind of child would never hide anything from u … even if it’s something bad cos you have dedicated time to deeply understanding her."

Gerty said:

"They will never forget this, they’ll also show this love to their kids, thanks daddy for spreading the love."

Ashley Michael’s said:

"I used to do this with mom when was 6."

