A young man has given $20,000 to his father as a surprise gift, and the moment was captured in a video

The man said his father has been a good man and a strong pillar of support to his children

He noted that the money was a reward to his father, who worked hard tirelessly to send them to school despite all the challenges

A Nigerian man has surprised his father with a cash gift of $20,000 (N17.9 million), and the heartwarming moment was captured in a video.

In the video, the young man, @baba_daniel, was first seen in a car, where he explained that his father had been a good man.

The man said his father is a good man who took care of his children and deserved to be rewarded. Photo credit: TikTok/@baba_daniel.

He said his father took good care of them when they were growing up, and he worked hard to send them to school.

In another scene, the man whipped out the bundles of dollars and handed them to his father.

Man gets $20,000 from his son

In today's dollar-naira exchange rate, $20,000 would be N17.9 million.

The whole family was excited, and the father displayed a happy face as he received the cash gift from his son.

The TikTok video attracted many reactions from netizens who praised the young man for caring for his father.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man gives his father $20,000 cash

@Sparkz_ commented:

"Your children will do it for you."

@femfem32 said:

“You know you raised you kids right when they want to be around you when you’re old."

@Quabenamanchester said:

"The nicest thing I’ve seen today God bless you bro."

@Don Harri commented:

"Bro on behalf of my late father, I just want to say I BIG thanks. I wish I have the opportunity to do to my dad."

@Egbe D Octosix said:

"God bless you, young man. I am a Nigerian living in the USA. I have great children doing the same thing to me. God bless my children and gorgeous wife."

