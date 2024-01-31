A Nigerian man in the diaspora is having a rethink about remaining overseas and has turned to netizens for help

He said he has around £5,000 (around N5.7 million) and needs suggestions on possible business ideas he could venture into in Nigeria

Many Nigerians were not in support of his returning home and cited economic instability and other reasons

After residing abroad for a while, a Nigerian man has expressed his desire to return home permanently.

X influencer @Wizarab10 shared the man's anonymous message, urging his followers to advise him.

In the message, the man revealed he has about £5,000 (around N5.7 million) and appealed for suggestions on good businesses he could venture into upon his return to Nigeria.

Internet users did not support his relocation move and shared their thoughts on his request.

The tweet has blown up on X, garnering over 1.9k likes and hundreds of reposts.

See his tweet below:

People offered him advice

@Akpotin1 said:

"Na ur village people dey try deport u so... 5k pounds na upwards of 9million... Bro no try am.... Enter fasting and prayer immediately. Ur village people are at work."

@Dbest101 said:

"Pls don’t come back yet this current economy fit swallow all the money like nothing happened at least allow dis 8yrs pass if possible."

@DEDesire_grill said:

"Which Nigeria kwanu?

"Abi we have two Nigeria?

"Oga stay there o.

"Coming back to do what exactly?"

@dayson88 said:

"Whatever you do, pls don't give that money to anybody to help u invest or do a business here...you must be around physically to monitor the business....easiest thing right now is come home buy a couple of landed properties then go back."

@HOLARMEEDEY1 said:

"He said he wants to return, if you have business idea for him, tell him,. If not, just move.

"He is not a kid, I guess he has made up his mind."

@dera_theking said:

"Didn’t you spend 10m+ to go to UK? And you want to come back with 8m? Lol, better stay there and hustle. At least 25k then come back to Nigeria."

